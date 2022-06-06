Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2022: New MacBooks, iOS, and More

Apple developers around the world Monday’s conference kicked off with a keynote speech, and the company used the stage to announce a slew of new software updates and errant hardware blocks. Instead of sticking to the default event format entirely apple Played during the pandemic, this WWDC was a strange mix of pre-recorded videos played before a live audience assembled at the company’s California headquarters. As expectedApple has gone big on software updates. But there’s also a new MacBook Air and a new M2 processor.

Read on for all the news Apple announced today, and check out the rest of the WIRED news WWDC 2022 coverage.

New MacBooks

Photo: Apple

Hey, there’s a new MacBook Air. It’s usually a surprise to see a laptop launched at a software event, but the much-anticipated mobile device has been highly anticipated by critics. The 2022 MacBook Air It features a new chassis design that’s 20 percent thinner than the previous model, and features slimmer bezels around the display and a smaller webcam notch above the display. Also, the big news: It has MagSafe. The magnetic charging attachment appears on the new MacBook Air in place of the Thunderbolt charging that Apple has been moving towards lately. Adding MagSafe also frees up two Thunderbolt-USB 4 ports. Inside, there’s a new M2 chip (more on that below) that improves performance and battery life. Apple says the new Air gets 18 hours of charge, even while playing videos all the time. The new laptop weighs only 2.7 pounds and comes in four different colors. MacBook Air starts at $1,199.

There is also a file MacBook Pro 13 inch With M2 chip inside. Apple says it has up to 20 hours of battery life and can be upgraded with a 24GB memory and 2TB SSD. Pro starts at $1,299.

M2 . chip

Photo: Apple

The new Apple chip is built on the same thing Proprietary Devices That the company was packing in most of its new machines. This second-generation chip has an eight-core CPU that Apple says is 18 percent faster than the M1. The GPU has up to 10 cores, which Apple claims gets 25 percent higher performance than its predecessor. It will be available on the new MacBook Air and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

iOS 16

Photo: Apple

The next version of the iPhone operating system will arrive this fall, and it will come with a host of quality of life updates. The lock screen has become more customizable. Now, you can make a variety of visual changes without having to unlock the screen. Simply press and hold to change colors and typefaces, or activate tools that let you access things like a calendar, workout apps, and photos. Apple also links its Focus app to the lock screen. Set a lock screen for each of your focus modes, and your notifications and apps will be filtered to show only what’s relevant to your current position, helping you avoid it static texts and dispersals.

Apple also added some updates to Messages. Perhaps most notable is the ability to edit texts and even delete them after sending them. Voice-to-text dictation gets some improvements too, like the ability to flow between voice and finger input, something that is enabled by having the keyboard stay on screen while dictating. Apple’s Live Text feature has been updated to allow you to transcribe text directly from videos, photos, and the Translate app. In Apple Maps, the multi-stage planning feature allows you to select up to 15 different stops along your journey.