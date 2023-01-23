January 23, 2023

Everton sack Frank Lampard – The Athletic

Frank Lampard has been sacked before everton After losing 2-0 at West Ham United team.

The Everton ownership made the decision to part ways with Lampard on Monday.

Lampard’s side lost 2-1 to the 20th-placed team Southampton Last weekend and their latest defeat prompted the board to act, with Everton only bottom of the table on goal difference.

The Merseyside club have recorded just three wins in 20 Premier League matches this season, most recently against Liverpool Crystal Palace On 22 October. No team has yet won fewer games in the division.

Ahead of the Southampton game, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri had given Lampard his support but, after West Ham’s loss, claimed that sacking him “wasn’t his decision”.

But defeat by West Ham, fellow strugglers this season, was a huge loss for Lampard.

Jarrod Bowen He hit twice in the first inning to get the game out of reach and late on Olly Watkins winner l Aston Villa Against Southampton prevented Everton from finishing bottom of the table today.

Lampard took over at Everton in January 2022, following the departure of Rafa Benitez. Under Lampard, Everton avoided relegation last season and finished with 39 points.

After a summer that saw £84m spent on seven permanent signings, Everton have started the 2022-23 campaign in form. They’ve lost just two of their opening eight league matches and at the start of October, they are sitting 11th in the league Premier League.

This is the second time that Lampard has been relieved of his duties in a Premier League team. In January 2021, he was dismissed by Chelsea After a bad run of form he left his former club in ninth place.

Host Everton top of the standings Arsenal In their next match on Saturday 4 February before the Merseyside derby vs Liverpool nine days later.

Everton: a broken football club

(Photo: Getty Images)

