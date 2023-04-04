Everquest II introduces new Loot boxes, and checks them out instantly

late Last month Developers of the venerable MMO game Everquest II foot A new kind of loot box for the game that was, basically, a pay-to-win mode. It didn’t go well with the long run Community!

like MMOBomb Explainloot boxes, are called Libant Evernight Heritage Crates,” It bypassed lockouts and provided the opportunity to purchase more opportunities in raid gear through the cash store.” Fans quickly dubbed it “pay-to-raid” items, and took to the game’s forums—seemingly as old as the game itself—to complain.

Their pleas were loud and numerous enough for the Daybreak developers to retract the decision almost immediately, Posted late last week:

After listening to your feedback and having a lot of discussion, we have decided to withdraw the Libant Evernight Heritage Crate from the in-game Marketplace. The box and most of its current contents will no longer be for sale. We have heard and understand that there are certain elements of the Libant Heritage Crate that conflict with our shared values. We will no longer be making any of these types of items available.

As a result of the uproar, Daybreak decided to “ In the spirit of the community’s comments, they’ll now open a dedicated forum where players can consider things like balance changes before They go straight, not after:

I would also like to announce that in the spirit of community feedback, we will be opening new Class Balance forums for Everquest 2, look out for these forums to arrive in the very near future. We want you, the community, and the people who play these classes to help us identify balance changes and bug fixes to prioritize major updates. These forums will improve our communication with you and allow you to help us identify changes that are taking place. These forums will have a section for each chapter, and you will be able to suggest changes, communicate with us, vote on fixes, and balance changes that you feel are necessary for your chapter. The goal here is to communicate with you about the time and effort these proposed changes will require, and to discuss feasibility openly. We will keep changes open to discussion as long as they remain within reason.

It sucks to be posted about under these circumstances, but oh man, the EverQuest II story! In the year 2023!