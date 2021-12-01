Even if you drive to Newcastle, you still have to wait for your first win

In the pre-round final of the 14th round of the English Premier League on Tuesday, soldier Newcastle drew 1-1 with United Norwich City in Newcastle.

For the first time since October 2015, he has been named in the Premier League Round A. In Newcastle, That he expects the match on home soil from the last place – then he was eliminated 6-2 Norwich City.

The opponent is the same, but the current match has not started to repeat history: Sierra Clark Already in the 9th minute he pushed his team into a dilemma.

Unexpectedly, however, Newcastle took the lead. At the end of the first hour the home team was awarded a penalty, however Tim Krul agreed Callum Wilson He could not stop (1–0)

Norwich, despite playing with great dominance, are committed to the situation Theme Bookie A good goalie saved in the top right corner (1-1). It was the third goal of the Finnish national team in the previous four matches, having previously set several records in 24 matches.

Newcastle have not lost in the 14th league this season, but they could not be happier at that one point because, after a mistake made by Fabian Shar, Pierre Lees-Melo could have easily decided the match in favor of the guests.

Angol Premier League

Round 14

Newcastle United – Norwich City 1–1 (C. Wilson 61 to 11 and Bookie 79)

Issued by: C. Clark (in Newcastle, 9.)

Leeds United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (Rabinha 90 + 3 to 11)

Wednesday

20.30: Southampton-Leicester City

20.30: Watford-Chelsea (TV: Digi Sport 1)

20.30: West Ham United-Brighton

20.30: Wolverhampton Wanderers-Burnley

21.15: Aston Villa-Manchester City (TV: Digi Sport 3)

21.15: Everton-Liverpool (TV: Player 1) – Long live the UFO!

Thursday

20.30: Tottenham Hotspur-Brentford

21.15: Manchester United-Arsenal (TV: Digi Sport 1) – Long live the UFO!