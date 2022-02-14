Evan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters, dies at 75

Evan Reitman, producer and director of a series of films including “Ghostbusters” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House” that imprinted their antics on the funny bones of a generation of moviegoers, died Saturday at his home in Montecito, California, The Associated Press reported. He was 75 years old.

His sons, Jason Reitman, Katherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, confirmed the death in a statement to the Associated Press.

During his decades-long career, with recent credits in the past year, Mr. Reitman has produced and directed major box office comedies that have become iconic for generations growing up with them and contributed to actors such as Bill Murray and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who cast him as a police officer disguised as a The role of the kindergarten teacher in “Kindergarten Cop” (1990).

He produced, with Matty Simmons, the 1978 movie “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” the hour-and-a-half depiction of the chaotic energy of life and Greek absurdity that has become one of the most beloved comedies in the history of the genre. The film introduced the concept of the toga party into modern culture. After the resounding success of “Animal House”, he later returned to directing He tells the New York Times, He regretted not directing it.