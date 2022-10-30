Evan Peters went for the role of Dahmer method, techniques to shake the darkness

Evan Peters He says he had to transform himself into Jeffrey Dahmer To do justice to the story – and he literally means it… because the guy went all the way to the killer role.

The actor wrapped up on Saturday about exactly what went into preparing for the job when he was cast Ryan Murphy Share. To star in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”… And as it turns out, there were a lot of things that personified the guy.

Evan Peters, who played Jeffrey Dahmer, talks about setting up the dark role for Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (🎥 Tweet embed) pic.twitter.com/BHXzkwcrlC – Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) October 30 2022

During a Q&A, the EP revealed that he was wearing actual Dahmer clothes and accessories — including his glasses, shoes, and jeans. How exactly production got their hands on that stuff to start with is anyone’s guess…but Evan says he put it to good use for months.

He even says he wore weights on his arms to help maintain Dahmer’s upright posture as an arrow, and Murphy previously revealed that Evan stayed in his character while he was out.

Fortunately, though, the guy didn’t take Dahmer home with him… and he had some techniques to shake up the darkness he lived with on a daily basis while filming the show. Some of that included watching comedy and light content, not to mention satisfying music. See also Wordle Today: Here's Wordle's Answer and Tips for July 21

He specifically cited “Step Brothers” as the flick he was watching to bring down Dahmer’s effect when the cameras weren’t rolling…obviously, Dahmer had his take on the dude.

Evan Peters talks about the safeguards in his life to keep him afloat after playing dark roles at last night’s press conference for ‘dahmer’ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/sgO72V4WnE – The Best of Evan Peters (@evansarchives) October 30 2022

Representative Evan, Niecy Nashalso spoke about her essay on the panel…and said she’s glad the series examined different lenses in Dahmer’s story—particularly regarding the victims and his watchful neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, who is portrayed by NN on the show.

She addressed the racism and homophobia found in the saga – especially on the part of the cops at the time – and noted that they did a good job of capturing this aspect of it.

There has been anger about the ongoing project, with some feeling it glorifies Dahmer. However, those who have already seen it in full know that it is more accurate than that … showing this tragedy from multiple sides and not hiding from the truth of what happened.