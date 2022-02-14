February 14, 2022

EV startup Polestar takes shots at Tesla’s Elon Musk in Super Bowl ad

1 hour ago
Electric car startup Polestar, which is expected to go public this year, has used its first-ever Super Bowl ad to capture secondhand photos of its competitors, including Tesla And Volkswagen.

The 30-second spot, called No Compromise, is simple and straightforward. It features footage of the company’s Polestar 2 electric vehicle with the word “no,” followed by words and phrases directed at auto companies and other traditional Super Bowl car ads.

The words following “no” during the ad range from generic terms like “epic voiceovers” and “dirty secrets” to “diesel jet” – a reference to the previous diesel emissions scandal with Volkswagen – and “conquer Mars” – criticism of Tesla and Executive Director Elon MuskWho has plans to land humans? Mars by 2026.

The ad ends at “No. 2” and then “Polestar 2,” the company’s all-electric performance vehicle.

“The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a broad audience,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement. “We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromise’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts and the performance of our vehicles, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to raise awareness of our brand in the United States and abroad.”

Polestar is controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. In September, the company announced A deal to be released to the public During the first half of this year, through a merger with a US-listed blank check company backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners with an enterprise value of $20 billion.

