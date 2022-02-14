EV startup Polestar takes shots at Tesla’s Elon Musk in Super Bowl ad

Electric car startup Polestar, which is expected to go public this year, has used its first-ever Super Bowl ad to capture secondhand photos of its competitors, including Tesla And Volkswagen.

The 30-second spot, called No Compromise, is simple and straightforward. It features footage of the company’s Polestar 2 electric vehicle with the word “no,” followed by words and phrases directed at auto companies and other traditional Super Bowl car ads.

The words following “no” during the ad range from generic terms like “epic voiceovers” and “dirty secrets” to “diesel jet” – a reference to the previous diesel emissions scandal with Volkswagen – and “conquer Mars” – criticism of Tesla and Executive Director Elon MuskWho has plans to land humans? Mars by 2026.

The ad ends at “No. 2” and then “Polestar 2,” the company’s all-electric performance vehicle.