Eurozone sets another record in April 2022

Eurozone inflation remains well above the ECB’s target, as energy and food prices have risen.

Eurozone inflation hit a record for the sixth month in a row, raising more questions about how this could happen European Central Bank will react.

Headline inflation in the 19-country region reached 7.5% in April, according to preliminary estimates by the European Statistics Office released on Friday. In March, the number came in at 7.4%.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos tried to reassure lawmakers about price hikes on Thursday, saying the eurozone was close to peaking in inflation. The central bank sees price pressures waning in the second half of this year, although energy costs are expected to keep inflation relatively high.

The latest inflation reading comes amid concerns about The ongoing war in the Ukraine war and the subsequent impact on Europe’s energy supply – and how this might affect the region’s economy.

Higher energy prices contributed the most to the inflation rate in April, although it was slightly lower than the previous month. Energy prices rose 38% in April year-on-year, compared to a 44.4% rise in March.

Earlier this week, Russian energy company Gazprom halted the flow of gas to two European Union countries for not paying for the commodity in rubles. The The move has raised concerns that other countries may also be isolated.

Analysts at Gavekal, a financial research firm, said that if Gazprom cut supplies to Germany, “the economic effects would be catastrophic.”

Meanwhile in Italy, the central bank estimates a recession this year if Russia cuts all its capacity The energy supply of the southern nation.