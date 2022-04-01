April 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Eurozone Inflation: European Central Bank Policy March 2022

Izer 6 mins ago 1 min read
Eurozone Inflation: European Central Bank Policy March 2022

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

Daniel Rowland | Afp | Getty Images

The cost of living hit another record high in the eurozone last month, raising more questions about how European Central Bank Such rapidly increasing consumer prices can be stabilized.

Headline inflation came in at 7.5% for the month of March on an annual basis, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat on Friday.

Numbers come in time Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Renewed economic uncertainty, with some economists questioning whether the eurozone will enter recession in 2022 – something European officials have so far refused to say.

Prime Minister of Italy Mario DraghiFor example, he said last week that there would be economic damage from invading Ukraine, but there would be no recession.

The eurozone has taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia for its decision to invade Ukraine – such as blocking the sale of luxury goods – and these sanctions have repercussions for the eurozone economy itself.

In addition, there are other side effects of the war, most notably rising energy prices – which drive up inflation across the bloc.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated soon.

See also  Update: Morris & Essex Line & Gladstone Branch Service Information - Effective Monday, March 14, 2022 | New Jersey Transit | New Jersey Transit Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Toyota GR Corolla 2023 Hot Hatchback Ready to Rotate 300 HP, 6-Speed ​​Manual, 4WD

8 hours ago Izer
5 min read

The second booster for Covid-19: Dr. Lina Win weighs

16 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Inflation explodes in Germany and Spain. A year ago I started printing money, NIRP, supply chain chaos. The war threw fuel on an already raging fire

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Reddit Mercenary and Tiktok Battalion – Why are volunteers mocked in Ukraine?

3 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Eurozone Inflation: European Central Bank Policy March 2022

6 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Norman Reedus gives an emotional speech to the “TWD” crew on the last day

7 mins ago Muhammad
8 min read

Asteroid 2007 FF1 LIVE – ‘Close Close’ to Space Rock ‘April Fools’ Day’ Will Happen Today, NASA Says

10 mins ago Izer