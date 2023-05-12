May 12, 2023

Eurovision: Ukraine’s Zelensky must address the contest, says Rishi Sunak

Muhammad 2 hours ago 3 min read
  • By Paul Seddon
  • Politics reporter

Volodymyr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak during a trip to Downing Street in February

Rishi Sunak is disappointed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not allowed to address Eurovision this year, his spokesperson said.

And the regulators, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), say it would infringe on its political neutrality.

But Downing Street said it would be “appropriate” for Zelensky to speak in light of Russia’s invasion of his country.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also called for the Ukrainian leader to be allowed to make a speech.

Ukraine was supposed to host Eurovision this year, but it is taking place in Liverpool instead after last year’s Russian invasion.

It was reported that Mr. Zelensky wanted to appear on video at the competition’s final game on Saturday, to an expected global audience of 160 million people.

But in a statement on Thursday, the broadcasting union said it had refused a request from the Ukrainian president to speak at the event, despite his “good intentions”.

She added, “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and is governed by strict rules and principles.”

“As part of these, one of the pillars of the contest is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits the possibility of political or similar statements being made as part of the contest.”

values ​​and freedoms

The EBU added that a Ukrainian design agency was involved in designing the artwork for the event, and 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, will perform.

However, Mr Sunak’s spokesman questioned the decision on Friday, saying: “The values ​​and freedoms that President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are fighting for are not political, they are fundamental.”

But he added that the prime minister had no plans to intervene and ask broadcasters to change their minds.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, said the final of the competition would have been a “great moment” for Mr Zelensky to address a large audience.

But, speaking to PA Media, he added: “We understand all the internal politics and the unbiased approach to dealing with all of this, which is why we don’t have to push too hard.”

Ukraine will be represented at this year’s contest by Nigerian-Ukrainian pop duo TVORCHI

In a statement, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “It is essential that we all continue to keep the plight of the Ukrainian people front and center as they stand up to Russian aggression on behalf of us all.

“Eurovision is an expression of international unity and freedom, and President Zelensky should be able to address it as a great advocate for both.”

Russia ban

The EBU initially said it would allow Russia to participate in the 2022 final, after they invaded Ukraine two months earlier than they were scheduled in Italy.

UA: PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, as well as those from Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, have called for Russia to be banned.

“It was right to hear” from him during Saturday’s final, said Boris Johnson, who was the British prime minister during the Russian invasion and oversaw the UK’s initial response.

Eurovision: Ukraine's Zelensky must address the contest, says Rishi Sunak

