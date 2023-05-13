Eurovision Song Contest Finals: Live coverage

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Swedish singer Lauren won the Eurovision Song Contest Saturday night with her powerful song “Tattoo,” in a colorfully eclectic music competition clouded for the second year in a row by the war in Ukraine.

The Stockholm singer beat out 25 other countries to be crowned the continent’s pop title at the Liverpool competition. Finnish singer Käärijä came second in a close battle with northern neighbours.

Loreen previously won Eurovision in 2012 and is only the second artist to win the award twice, after Ireland’s Johnny Logan in the 1980s.

Britain hosted Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but could not exercise its right to stage the contest because of the war. Sirens sounded across Ukraine as the competition got under way.

Under the theme “United by Music,” the Eurovision final combined the spirit of the English seaside town that gave birth to the Beatles with the spirit of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with the opening act that featured the Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra. Singing and dancing on the Kiev Underground, with the tune picked up by UK musicians – including Kate, Princess of Wales, who was shown playing the piano.

Then the popular rap group themselves appeared on stage at the Liverpool Arena on a giant pair of outstretched hands, accompanied by throngs of drums.

Contestants from the 26 finalist countries took to the arena in an Olympic-style flag display, accompanied by live performances from Ukrainian acts including Go A and Jamala And Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka – all former Eurovision competitors.

Now in its 77th year, Eurovision bills itself as the world’s biggest music competition – the party-friendly Olympics of pop. Each contestant has three minutes to mix catchy beats and eye-catching scenery In shows able to win the hearts of millions of viewers.

Lorraine was the favorite of the bookies and won the most votes from professional juries in the complex Eurovision voting system. She faced a close challenge from Käärijä, who won the public vote. He’s a performer with Energizer bunny energy and a bright green bolero top that transforms from a metallic roar to a sweet singer of the party anthem “Cha Cha Cha.” The infectious song got one of the biggest crowd reactions of the night.

Italian Marco Mengoni also had a strong following with “Due Vite” (Two Lives), a seductive song with vague lyrics.

Austrian duo Tia and Salina were the first to perform with “Who the Hell is Edgar?” — a satirical satirical poem by Edgar Allen Poe that also criticizes the meager royalties that musicians earn from streaming services.

Subsequently, the diverse tastes of the continent were shown: cabaret singing by Portuguese mimics; Britney-esque power pop Blanca Polish; Echoes of Edith Piaf in La Zara for France; A fiery song from Enter Cyprus, Andrew Lambro.

Rock music is unusually represented this year in a contest that tends to favor fun pop music. Australia’s Voyager evoked thumping ’80s stadium rock on “Promise,” while Slovenian Joker Out, Germany’s Lord of the Lost were also guitar-playing entries.

One odd rivalry was the anti-war rock opera “Mama ŠČ!” By Lit 3 The Croatian, who mocks military dictators amid Monty Pythonsk visuals before donning their underwear onstage.

Electronic duo Tvorrchi praised Ukraine’s resilience on “Heart of Steel”.

For Britain, Mueller capped the final, unenviable performance clip tonight with the playful breakup anthem “I Wrote a Song.” She came second-to-last – but at least she avoided the humiliation of getting “null points” – zero points.

During the casting and counting of the votes, last year’s Britannia runner-up Sam Ryder performed his new single “Mountain” accompanied by drummer Roger Taylor. A segment from “Liverpool Songwriters” featured former Eurovision stars performing songs from the city, including John Lennon’s “Imagine”, “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive and the unofficial civic anthem” You’ll never walk alone” – as the crowd joins in, as a tribute to both Liverpool and Ukraine.

Around 6,000 fans watched the show inside the arena, tens of thousands in the Liverpool fanzone and at big screen events across the UK, and the global TV audience was estimated at 160 million.

Under the spring sunshine, thousands of fans flocked to the city’s sidewalk area – now a vast concert area – near the competition venue before the start of the competition. Many of them were wearing the flags of their favorite countries or wearing their favorite clothes.

“Just to come down and see people of all different nationalities, from all different cultures – it’s fun,” said Martin Trudel, an Australian fan, wearing a kangaroo hat. “Honestly, there are some antics, and that’s what I love about it. You never know what to expect.”

Liverpool has embraced Eurovision and Ukraine, with businesses across the city flying Ukrainian flags and a program of cultural events introducing locals to the arts, music and food of the eastern European country.

But the organizers said they rejected a request from President Volodymyr Zelensky to create a video title. The European Broadcasting Union said that would breach the “non-political nature of the event”.

Founded in 1956, Eurovision is a European cultural institution that has produced superstars — ABBA and Celine Dion are both past winners — along with performers whose careers have sunk without a trace.

In recent years, it has once again become a platform that can launch stars. Italian rock band Måneskin, who won in 2021, have played major US festivals and opened for the Rolling Stones on tour. Sam Ryder had a No. 1 album and performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

“ABBA did it in the 70s, then it was quiet and it wasn’t seen as the launching pad it is now,” said Steve Holden, the official podcast host of the Eurovision Song Contest. “Now, the music industry, the world, knows that if you show up at Eurovision, you could be in on something amazing.”

___

Follow AP coverage of Eurovision at https://apnews.com/hub/eurovision-song-contest and the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine