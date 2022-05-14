Eurovision hopeful Sam Ryder admits he made friends with Jamie Lee Curtis

Sam Ryder revealed that he struck up an unexpected friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis from Freaky Friday.

The 32-year-old Eurovision player explained that 63-year-old Jamie was “a fan” of his idea, an idea that he found “surreal”.

The support comes as Sam prepares to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday.

New Friend: UK European Championship hopeful Sam Ryder, 32, has admitted he struck up an unexpected friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Talking to Daily Starthe singer shared details of his friendship with Jamie, noting: “Jimmy has been so encouraging since day one, she’s so beautiful. She is an absolute legend.

I hope to meet her one day and talk about music. She loves music and is an interesting woman.

Sam went on to say that the idea of ​​a famous fan like this was “surreal,” adding, “At first it was surreal, and the fact that she likes me will always be surreal.

Fan: The Eurovision nominee explained that Jamie, 63, was a fan of his idea, one that he found “surreal”.

Human Nature: I remind myself that everyone is just a person. We’d all be interested in different artists, just because someone’s so famous See also Jussie Smollett wants to change trial verdict, citing jury selection issues

But I remind myself that everyone is just a person. We would all be interested in different artists, just because someone is so famous.

With a streak of support behind him from both public and celebrity faces for Saturday’s performance, Sam recently said he would be willing to collaborate with the likes of Sia on upcoming music.

Sia would be amazing. Not only is she great as a singer, musician, writer, and personality. But she was the first person to root for me on social media on lockdown.

Sam continued: ‘Justin Bieber sent her my video which is a crazy sentence and posted it on her Instagram page with an encouraging and cute message underneath and it would be really cool to complete the circuit and meet her to work with. This would be a dream come true!’

Gushing: Sam described Jimmy as a ‘wonderful woman’

Song Contest: He wowed last week in a daring band for the Eurovsion Opening Ceremony – where he’s scheduled to compete on Saturday night

The Space man singer rose to fame via video app TikTok during the Covid-19 lockdown – and gained worldwide fame.

His hit videos earned him over 12 million followers on TikTok, making him the most followed British music artist on the platform.

The Eurovision final kicks off at 8pm on Saturday night on BBC One.