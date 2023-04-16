Europe’s largest nuclear power plant begins generating electricity

After 16 years, a new reactor started operating on the continent.

Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, started commercial electricity production on Sunday. The timing is also interesting as the last three nuclear power plants in Germany shut down on Saturday, ending a sixty-year era of nuclear power generation.

The nuclear plant will cover 14 percent of Finland’s energy needs, reducing electricity imports from Sweden and Norway at a time when gas and electricity supplies from Russia have been cut off, shaking supply security. The nuclear power plant’s power generation reduces Finland’s electricity import needs by about 60 percent.

Russia halted its electricity exports to Finland in May last year, and shortly after, Gazprom halted its natural gas supplies to Finland. In Finland, where there is a severe energy shortage, connecting a nuclear power plant to the grid could reduce the cost of electricity, energy experts say.

The 1.6 GW reactor has been the first nuclear power facility in Finland for four decades and the first nuclear power facility in Europe for 16 years. Construction of the reactor began in 2005. Four years later the commission was originally planned, but several technical problems arose. OL3 started pilot power generation in March last year and was scheduled to be connected to the grid four months later. However, this was again blocked due to technical errors.

Last summer, our newspaper reported on Finland’s nuclear program and the Nordic country’s energy policy in an on-site report.