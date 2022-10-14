October 14, 2022

Europe’s biggest gas supplier nabs Russian drones – heightened vigilance after attack on Nord Stream

As we wrote, drone sightings near Norway’s offshore oil and gas drilling sites have been reported in recent weeks.

According to a report by the Norwegian Border Guard During a routine customs check, two drones and several electronic storage devices were found in the luggage of a Russian man at the Storskog border crossing. It is not closed to citizens with Russian visas making the only border crossing between Europe and Russia.

The man is now suspected of violating sanctions imposed after Russia’s war against Ukraine

– said lawyer Anja Mikkelsen Indbjør.

Although Norway is not a member of the European Union, it cooperates closely with it and thus also follows a policy of economic sanctions against the Russians. Accordingly, according to Norwegian law, aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens are prohibited from landing, taking off or performing any flight maneuvers on the country’s territory.

The arrested man admitted to using drones in Norway, but refused to say when, where or why.

Since last month’s sabotage operation against Nord Stream, security has been increased around key energy, internet and electricity infrastructure, including in Norway.

