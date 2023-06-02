European stocks open higher after the US debt ceiling agreement

55 minutes ago
French manufacturing tick higher
Manufacturing activity in France increased by 0.7% in April, after declining by 1.1% during the previous month, official statistics show up. Overall manufacturing activity rose 0.8%.
Production during the February-April period rose 1.6% from a year earlier.
However, the French statistics agency Insee said energy-intensive industries are still vulnerable to higher production costs.
The figures also showed the impact of French refinery strikes, which were at their strongest in March. April production of coke and refined oil added 23.6% after declining by 45.2%.
Separately, investors await S&P’s announcement on France’s credit rating on Friday, which It can be seen that it has been reduced It is rated “AA”.
– Jenny Reed
one hour ago
European stocks open higher
European stock markets were upbeat early on Friday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 0.4% at 8:30 a.m. London time.
Most sectors saw gains, with mining stocks rising 1.7% and oil and gas gaining 1% as the healthcare sector fell 0.4%.
France’s CAC 40 rose 0.74% while Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.64% and 0.5%, respectively.
2 hours ago
European Markets: Below are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open higher on Friday, according to data from IG.
It looks like the UK’s FTSE 100 will open 20.7 points higher at 7,518; German DAX rose 91.5 points at 15,942 points; The French CAC index rose 37.4 points to 7,169 points. Italian MIB rose 115 points to 26,697.
– Jenny Reed
5 hours ago
The Senate passes a bill to raise the debt ceiling and prevent defaults
The Senate passed a bill Thursday night to raise the debt ceiling, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.
He is expected to sign the legislation on Friday, to prevent what would have been the United States’ first sovereign debt default.
The Senate-passed compromise bill was cleared by the House by a margin of 63-36, garnering enough bipartisan support to pass the 60-vote threshold in the chamber to avoid a filibuster.
US stock futures were slightly higher before the vote and held at those levels after the bill was passed. Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 30 points.
Christine Wang, Christina Wilkie
7 hours ago
Oil prices rose slightly ahead of the OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices traded slightly above the flat line as traders look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this weekend.
Global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.2% to $74.44 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.24% to $70.27 a barrel.
“if [OPEC] “Don’t do anything, we could see prices really sell off, we’ve seen them sell off this week,” said Matt Smith, principal oil analyst at Kpler.
The oil cartel is unlikely to deepen production cuts at the next meeting, Reuters reported Quoting sources from the coalition.
Smith predicts that Brent prices could drop to $70 a barrel if OPEC maintains the status quo.
HSBC wrote in a report dated June 1 that “oil prices fell sharply in May, with the benchmark WTI dipping below $70 a barrel,” and the bank noted that the decline came despite OPEC+ announcements of production cuts. previously announced and which came into effect during the month.
Aside from the uncertainty surrounding the face of the US debt ceiling, weak growth indicators in China also weighed on prices, the report noted.
– Lee Ying Chan
8 hours ago
CNBC Pro: This stock is a “primary beneficiary” of the AI opportunity at Nvidia, says Morgan Stanley
Global AI revenue will reach $180 billion this year and grow to nearly $2 trillion by 2030 — and will be a major driver of semiconductor revenue, says Morgan Stanley.
Investors are already buying into the artificial intelligence buzz. Nvidia shares rose last week after it reported earnings that beat previous expectations.
Morgan Stanley has named one stock that will be a “principal beneficiary of the NVDA AI opportunity.”
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
– Wizen tan
13 hours ago
An economist says Friday’s jobs data will “underscore” the Fed’s challenges
Data on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages due on Friday will highlight the challenges the Fed faces ahead of its June policy meeting, according to Joe Davis, chief economist at Vanguard.
Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected non-farm payrolls to increase by 190K in May, which is a smaller monthly increase than the 253K added in April. They expect an unemployment rate of 3.5%, just above 3.4% in April.
Hourly wages are expected to grow 0.3% month over month and 4.4% compared to the same month last year. In April, wages increased by 0.48% on a monthly basis and 4.45% on an annual basis.
“We believe tomorrow’s labor market report will highlight the challenges the Fed continues to face in its effort to drive inflation toward target,” Davis said. “We still believe they should raise interest rates in June to enforce their resolve before pausing for some time to assess the impact on macro conditions, although the most important aspect in our views remains the Fed on hold until the end of the year.”
He added that “indications of continued labor market tightening in tomorrow’s report will provide further support for these views.”
– Alex Haring
