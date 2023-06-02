European stocks open higher after the US debt ceiling agreement

55 minutes ago

Manufacturing activity in France increased by 0.7% in April, after declining by 1.1% during the previous month, official statistics show up. Overall manufacturing activity rose 0.8%.

Production during the February-April period rose 1.6% from a year earlier.

However, the French statistics agency Insee said energy-intensive industries are still vulnerable to higher production costs.

The figures also showed the impact of French refinery strikes, which were at their strongest in March. April production of coke and refined oil added 23.6% after declining by 45.2%.

Separately, investors await S&P’s announcement on France’s credit rating on Friday, which It can be seen that it has been reduced It is rated “AA”.

– Jenny Reed