European stock markets are having a rough day, seeing very fat minuses

Stock index futures fell on Wednesday as shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank with US operations, fell more than 20% as pressure mounted on the financial sector.

Dow Jones futures fell 1.6%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were forecast to drop 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

The financial crisis has focused on regional banks as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates eight times in the past 12 months and Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. On Wednesday morning, attention turned to the big banks, with shares in Credit Suisse falling to historic lows. CNBC.

Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest investor, said on Wednesday it could not provide additional financing. This comes after the Swiss lender announced on Tuesday that it had found “certain material deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022.

While Credit Suisse dragged down the European banking sector, major US banking stocks fell along with it. Citigroup and Wells Fargo fell 3%, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America fell 2%. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund lost 2.9% in premarket trading.