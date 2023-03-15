March 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

European stock markets are having a rough day, seeing very fat minuses

Arzu 42 mins ago 1 min read

Stock index futures fell on Wednesday as shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank with US operations, fell more than 20% as pressure mounted on the financial sector.

Dow Jones futures fell 1.6%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were forecast to drop 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

The financial crisis has focused on regional banks as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates eight times in the past 12 months and Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. On Wednesday morning, attention turned to the big banks, with shares in Credit Suisse falling to historic lows. CNBC.

Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest investor, said on Wednesday it could not provide additional financing. This comes after the Swiss lender announced on Tuesday that it had found “certain material deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022.

While Credit Suisse dragged down the European banking sector, major US banking stocks fell along with it. Citigroup and Wells Fargo fell 3%, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America fell 2%. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund lost 2.9% in premarket trading.

See also  World: Russia successfully tests world's largest supersonic aircraft - video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Index – Abroad – Ground heats up under Zelensky’s feet, US and Brussels angry

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Fear often breeds great opportunities – how long will the forint weaken?

1 day ago Arzu
8 min read

Technology: US intelligence: China has already installed a hypersonic weapon that can reach the US

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

European stock markets are having a rough day, seeing very fat minuses

42 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Stocks, data, news and earnings

43 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, receives a knighthood from King Charles III

48 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Axiom Space will unveil its Artemis 3 spacesuit to walk on the moon on March 15th

55 mins ago Izer