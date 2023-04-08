April 8, 2023

European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter mission, JUICE is not powerful enough to orbit Europa. Here’s why

The European Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft will launch on an ambitious exploratory tour of Jupiter’s moons next week. But the mission will only take a brief glimpse of the potentially life-giving moon Europa. Here’s why.

surviving on as little power as half a hair dryer and featuring a “nuclear bunker” to protect its electronics from radiation, Jupiter’s Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) It is a technological marvel that will not stand up to it Europa For a long time. smaller JupiterThe four major moons may be the most likely location in the world Solar System to host extraterrestrial life in its ice-covered ocean; However, the environment around the moon is so harsh, that it would kill a spacecraft in a couple of months at best, according to NASA.

