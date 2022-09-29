European shares slide as BoE support fades; Stoxx 600 down 1%

The effect of the shortage of semiconductors will continue Porsche Throughout 2023, according to Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen’s chief financial officer, but the show should improve the following year.

“We expect a better show in 2023, but we expect to ease the shortfall in 2024,” Antlitz told CNBC’s Annette Weisbach.

Comments came as Antlitz reflected on Porsche shares Make it stock market debut in Frankfurt.

– Hannah Ward Glinton