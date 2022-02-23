European sanctions target Putin’s inner circle

In Washington, President Biden also escalated sanctions, a day after blocking two major Russian financial institutions from Western financing and restricting Russia’s access to debt markets. He said the new measure targeted a subsidiary of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, which built the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Tuesday, Germany Certificate has stopped from the pipeline.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a travel ban on three wealthy Russians – Gennady Timchenko, Boris and Igor Rothenberg – and said any British assets they had in the country would be frozen.

Overall, while the sanctions have affected some of the most important people around Mr. Putin, and the state’s access to debt markets, they have not amounted to stronger measures that may harm not only ordinary Russians but also Europeans, who may be affected by higher energy prices, among other things. And in recent years, Mr. Putin has done Strengthen Russia’s ability to withstand sanctionsreducing its use of the dollar, hoarding currency reserves, and redirecting trade away from Western imports.

However, experts said, the European measures were impressive because they were delivered uncharacteristically quickly and smoothly, were well coordinated with steps in Washington and were emblematic of the bloc’s willingness to tighten the screws on Mr. Putin and those around him.

The West has made clear that more sanctions may be imposed.

“This is just a starting point,” said John Bedford, partner at law firm Dechert LLP. “I expect that many of these people will not have significant financial interests in the EU, so sanctions will not directly impact. It is not the name of the big few, either because they are holding them for later or because there is no desire to put them on the list at this point.”