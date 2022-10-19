October 19, 2022

European passports are in high demand among Americans

According to US government statistics 3,284 Americans applied for Irish passports in the first six months of the year, more than double the number for the same period in 2021.. The Demand for Italian and German passports also increased exponentially According to several citizenship consultancy firms. The Italian consulate in New York has a waiting list of 3,700 people.

According to the newspaper, there are several reasons for the increase in demand for European passports: for some, the Covid pandemic has shown the benefits of holding multiple passports when visiting family members living abroad, while others want to take advantage of the home office opportunity. Abroad, then, are those who see business and investment opportunities in it, or who are simply fed up with American political division and looking for an escape route.

According to estimates by Global RCG Consultancy 40% of Americans are eligible for European citizenship. Although each country has its own rules, people who can produce documents proving their ancestral ties to these countries can enter the EU relatively easily and cheaply. For example, Ireland offers citizenship to second-, third- and fourth-generation Irish-Americans who meet certain conditions, while Italy has required family ties since 1861, the newspaper reported.

