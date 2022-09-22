European markets open to close, Bank of England and Swiss central bank interest rate decisions

The Swiss franc weakened significantly against the US dollar, the euro and the British pound after the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to 0.5%.

At 9:30 AM London time, the dollar was up 0.9% against the Swiss currency, while the euro and the British pound were up about 1.4% against the franc.

Earlier this week, the Swiss franc reached its strongest level against the euro since January 2015, as economists began speculating about a possible 75 basis point increase.

– Hannah Ward Glinton