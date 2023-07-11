European markets open to close after Wall Street snapped a losing streak

3 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 16: Demonstrators from a range of different trade unions attend a rally against UK government plans to restrict public sector workers’ ability to strike, seen outside Downing Street on January 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jay Smallman/Getty Images)

The Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday that wages excluding bonuses in the UK grew at their fastest rate on record in the three months to May, rising 7.3% from the same period last year.

The country’s tight labor market showed signs of easing as the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 3.8% to 4% in the three months through April, while job vacancies continued to decline. The employment rate rose to 7.6% on the back of an increase in part-time employment.

The economic inactivity rate decreased from the previous quarter to 20.8%, continuing the recent downward trend.

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said the Bank of England would be satisfied with the decline in the number of connected employees and the increase in unemployment claims, which indicates that the labor market is finally starting to shed jobs.

However, he said the strength of the earnings numbers will continue to be “concerning” for policymakers, suggesting that monetary policy may need to tighten further in order to rein in core inflation.

“These figures show that workers are still able to secure huge wage increases despite the apparent cooling in the labor market as a whole, perhaps reflecting attempts by companies to prevent skilled workers from leaving, but also suggesting that the market downturn that the headline figures indicate “Maybe it’s not seen on Earth,” Cole said.

The Bank of England has repeatedly warned that high wage growth remains a major hindrance to its efforts to bring down inflation and today’s numbers will do nothing to convince it that the labor market is no longer brisk, leaving it likely to conclude that monetary policy needs to be tightened further.

Jack Kennedy, a UK economist already at the Employment Platform, suggested a slowdown in the one-month wage growth figure for May from 7.7% to 7.1%, and noted that April “was probably the peak of wage growth after that month’s 9.7% increase in the National Living Wage.” “

However, he agreed that the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee would need to see evidence of moderating wage growth “sooner rather than later” to dissuade it from “other, possibly large” hikes in interest rates.

– Elliott Smith