European markets are open to close. The British pound is falling against the dollar

Brent crude fell below $85 a barrel on Monday, as recession fears escalated and U.S. dollar soared.

Brent crude futures contracts As for the November settlement, it was trading down more than 1% around $84.92 at 8am London time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell to trade around $77.93.

Central banks around the world – Including the United States And the United kingdom. Continuing to raise interest rates in an attempt to combat inflation.