European heat wave – latest updates as red alerts and record temperatures continue

A massive wildfire has raged in La Palma, forcing thousands to evacuate

To get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails. Sign up for our free breaking news emails

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Rhodes as a new heat wave looms over Greece, threatening to inflame conditions across the country.

Greece’s meteorological service warned of a fire risk from Thursday, as the country recovered from its first major heatwave of the summer.

A second heat wave is expected to start on Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, and rising further on Friday to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius.

Thousands have also been evacuated in the Canary Islands and Switzerland in recent days, as persistent wildfires and sweltering heat from the fossil-fuel climate crisis ravage southern Europe.

Fires are common in Greece, but hotter, drier and windier summers have turned the Mediterranean Sea into the epicenter of wildfires in recent years.

Temperature records were shattered in Rome and Catalonia on Wednesday as most major Italian cities were put on red alert.