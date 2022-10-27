European Central Bank raises interest rates again

The bank deposit rate, which is what banks get for depositing money with the central bank overnight, was raised to 1.5 percent on Thursday and the new rate will come into effect on November 2. The bank also raised its other key lending rates by three: quarters of a point. It remains a relatively loose political position compared to some of its international counterparts. In the United States, the Federal Reserve’s policy target is between 3 and 3.25 percent. The Bank of England’s key interest rate has been set at 2.25%.

ECB officials have said they need to reach at least a neutral rate, as policy neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth, but estimates of what this neutral rate differs and the central bank has not disclosed its own estimates.

The future course of inflation is increasingly uncertain, although the rate is expected to remain above the central bank’s target for the next two years. Natural gas prices in EuropeWhich severely affected the inflation rate, it eased recently as the weather remained relatively warm and governments succeeded in filling storage facilities. But prices are still double what they were a year ago, and analysts say there is still a risk that prices could rise sharply again. Prices are higher in winter futures, when stocks are expected to dwindle.

Policymakers are also keeping a close eye on how much companies are raising their prices and workers are demanding higher wages in response to rising inflation. For now, these second-round effects seem contained but it can be very difficult to control inflation once expectations set in those prices continue to rise.

The euro may be a source of comfort for policy makers. On Wednesday, it rose again above $1 for the first time in more than a month. Officials have been vigilant about how a weak euro has exacerbated inflationary pressures by increasing the cost of imports.

On Thursday, the bank also announced a change in the terms of the loans it provided to banks during the pandemic. They are designed to give banks cheap access to money and encourage lending to businesses and households.

But with inflation rising and the central bank raising interest rates, loans were providing European banks with an arbitrage opportunity to make money from their holdings in the central bank. Starting next month, interest rates on these loans will rise and the bank is urging early repayment.