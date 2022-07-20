Europe tells countries to cut back on energy use as Putin tightens grip on gas

The European Commission is rolling out new measures so that member states are better prepared for winter, when their energy needs are highest. This comes at a time when Gazprom claims that it cannot fulfill gas contracts with Europe.

European countries will It said They should quickly rein in their natural gas consumption as part of a broader plan to deal with declining supplies from Russia.

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, is due on Wednesday to present a plan on how countries should prepare for the winter period, when their energy needs will be much higher.

The plan comes in the form of Russian energy giant Gazprom claims it cannot fulfill gas contracts with the bloc A major headache for European countries given that they were heavily dependent on Russian energy before the invasion of Ukraine.

An EU official, who asked not to be named because the plan is still being finalised, told CNBC on Monday that one of the proposal’s “most controversial” items were the gas cut targets.

Confirm details a Draft document seen by Financial TimesThe official added that this idea is likely to be controversial because different EU member states have different energy needs, which means, for example, that it is difficult for Germany, one of Russia’s largest energy importers, to reduce gas use by an amount. , for example 5% compared to Spain.

The European Commission declined to comment on the plan before it was published.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Brussels will ask EU countries to cut gas consumption “immediately” and that gas cut targets will become mandatory in the event of severe disruption to gas flows.