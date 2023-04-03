Europe struggles with water shortages: restrictions are coming

A recent UN report warned that water resources around the world are under increasing threat from vampire-like overconsumption. A recent study from the Graz University of Technology in Austria suggests that Europe has been experiencing a drought since 2018 and, according to researchers, the water situation has now become more uncertain. Euronews.

Countries on the continent struggled with water shortages even in winter, so already dwindling supplies could not be replenished even in this normally rainy season. The situation in northern Italy, France and Spain is worrying in terms of water supply for human use, agriculture and energy production – read European Union Joint Research Centre (JRC) in its latest report on drought in Europe.

According to the JRC, Europe and the Mediterranean region could experience another extreme summer this year: the European Commission says the summer could be drier than previous years, and the amount of precipitation in the coming weeks will be crucial to what happens. .

Irrigation is prohibited and impossible

During last year’s drought, almost all sectors in France were affected by water restrictions, and more than 700 households experienced difficulties with drinking water supply.

This year will be no different, as drought warnings have already been issued in several provinces, and residents are constantly being encouraged to conserve available water. Residents of these areas are prohibited from watering lawns, filling swimming pools, and watering crops.

French Environment Minister Christophe Bechu announced earlier in the year that the government was implementing a drought-proofing plan in response to the crisis. Stating that average water consumption of 150 liters per person per day is not sustainable, he asked all industries to reduce water consumption and noted the need to introduce regulations.

Spain is also experiencing drought, and after an almost entirely rainless winter, the drought has become more severe in the northeastern part of the country. One of the most affected regions is Catalonia, with the Sau reservoir at 9 percent of its total capacity. The drinking water of six million people living in Barcelona is also at risk. Many settlements already have low reserves, with tanker trucks supplying water to people.

Last year it was located in Baix Penedès, Catalonia Bonastre In the settlement, people can only use water for four hours a day, and although there are currently no restrictions, residents have already resigned themselves to the situation they experienced last summer.

Confirming the concerns of local residents, the city council sent a letter to residents asking them to reduce their consumption and not fill their swimming pools. They also said that if the situation worsens, the water ban will be imposed again.

The Po River’s water level is one of the lowest in Italy: locals living along the river often draw water from wells 10 meters deep, but they fear the wells will run dry this year. Depletion of ground water.

This can be a serious livelihood issue for the people living in the area as their only source of water is without wells for livestock rearing and production.

Last year, Italian water providers not only controlled the way water was used, but allocated it according to the time of day, so residents could only fill their tanks at certain times. In some regions, the water needed to irrigate crops has almost completely dried up, posing a serious threat to food supplies. The situation has worsened since then, so residents are rightly worried about water supply and restrictions.

Lack of rain is not the only problem

The Italian National Institute of Statistics According to (ISTAT), Italy draws more drinking water from its lakes, rivers and reservoirs than any other country in the European Union, so the question arises as to why the local population is not getting enough water.

However, ISTAT also shows that Italian water pipes lost 42 percent of the water supplied in 2020 due to leaks.

After last year’s unprecedented emergency, Italy can’t afford to waste the water it has, so Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced she was working on a national water plan. This includes infrastructure development and awareness campaigns on the need to conserve resources.

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin In a recent interview, the environment minister said the government is also preparing a €7.8 billion package to help the country deal with the water crisis.