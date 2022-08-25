‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Leaving Cat As Season Three On HBO

tranceClasses will have fewer students (although it’s not like they’re going to class anyway): Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of the HBO teen drama, says she’s leaving the show Before the next third season.

Ferreira announced the news in an Instagram Story (first reported by Eagle), saying, “After four years of embodying the most special and mysterious character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with very tearful eyes. I hope many of you see yourself in her as I did, and that it brought you the joy of seeing her journey into the character that she is today. My care and my love in it and I hope you guys feel it. I love you Catherine Hernandez.” (TVLine has reached out to HBO for confirmation.)

Ferreira was a serial acclaimed drama regular, debuting as Kat in the series’ 2019 premiere. But after a new season that saw Kat try out hardcore sex videos and get a cute boyfriend named Ethan, season two finds her taking a back seat to other characters, though. Than she appeared in all eight episodes. Amid reports of tension between Ferreira and series creator Sam Levinson, The Daily Beast has claimed that Ferreira cut herself while filming a hot tub scene in Season 2. HBO He denied that production is unsafesaying in a statement that it “fully complied with all safety guidelines and union protocols” and “no formal inquiries have been raised.”

trance I was It has been renewed for a third season in February; This year’s sophomore season earned 16 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

