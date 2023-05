Among EU member states, Hungary is the only one not to join in recording evidence of damage caused by the Russians.

Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe (CoE) met in Reykjavík. It is a pan-European body and has nothing to do with the European Union or its body of heads of state and government, the Council of Europe. Along with the ET, there is the European Court of Human Rights or the European Court of Human Rights, which oversees compliance with its prestigious, independent advisory body of constitutional lawyers, the Venice Commission. The ET has 46 members, the European countries Kosovo is not a member, it is not recognized by all countries, as well as Russia, which was excluded after the start of the war (it left at the same time) and Belarus, where the death penalty still exists – it excludes membership. Mexico, Japan, the United States and Canada have observer status.

In the 74-year history of the organization, this is only the fourth meeting of heads of state and government, the previous being in 2005. Hungary’s representative was represented by President Katlin Nowak. At the end of the event, participants adopted a multi-part resolution Final report. Part of this is that leaders agree on a record of damage done to Ukraine by Russia.

The register, which will serve as the first component of the future compensation mechanism, will serve as a register of sources and information on claims for damages, losses or injuries to all natural and legal persons affected and the State of Ukraine since February 24. 2022

The report says. They added that Heads of State and Government expressed their willingness to participate in international initiatives to further develop such a mechanism that could also serve as a compensation fund.

Asserts the obligation of the Russian Federation for damage caused by its war of aggression.

However, not all participants agreed with this view. Among the EU member states, Hungary is the only one that has indicated its intention to opt out. Member States can be grouped as follows.

40 countries joined, as well as the European Union as a body and three observer countries (Canada, Japan, USA).

Three more countries (Andorra, Bulgaria and Switzerland) have expressed interest in joining.

Six countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina – refused to join.

Kathleen Novak also spoke at the summit, summarizing what she said on her Facebook page as follows: “Now, when there is war again in Europe, we must find the shortest path to peace together. Compared to my experience six months ago, more leaders are already talking about the importance of peace.” I consider this to be a serious step forward. We need a just and equitable peace that can last for a long time. Of course, I also drew the leaders’ attention to the alarming situation of the Transcarpathian Hungarians.”

All this is interesting because on Twitter, Katalin Novak communicated in a completely different tone: he wrote in English, “Russia’s insane decision to attack Ukraine, Hungary’s immediate neighbor, has turned our world upside down. War crimes must be investigated and war criminals must face the power of justice. Armed against a sovereign state. Attacks and aggression are unacceptable.

Announcement of event Here can be read, at the end of which the above-mentioned acceding countries are listed – this is where it became clear that Hungary was not.