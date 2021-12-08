EU security certificates can be exchanged

According to the report

Ministers also supported the validation of the validity of EU Security Certificates in member countries.

Believed that A decision on the validity of the certificates will be made later this month Because, as written, it makes it easier to cross the border and move into the union.

It should be recalled here that the Hungarian government waved last week that the validity of the security card could be linked to the addition of a third vaccine and that a decision could be made this week.

The ministers called for expanding scientific analysis to identify the new viral variant Omigran, monitoring human contact with Omigran and controlling the epidemic over the coming holidays.

He noted that the joint purchase of vaccines in the EU has proven successful. The ministers also expressed support for the joint procurement of drugs to treat patients infected with the corona virus.

The Council of Ministers of Health supported the rules to expedite the production and distribution of medicines, vaccines and other medical devices in the event of a health emergency and to develop other necessary measures.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the “Health Union”, implementing innovative solutions for flexible health systems, improving access to medicines, combating cancer and enhancing the EU’s role in global health.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images