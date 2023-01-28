ESPN Analyst Says Purdy Is 49ers QB, Trey Lance Is ‘Wrong’

until a Brooke Purdy Stink in the NFC Championship game on Sunday between San Francisco 49ers And the Philadelphia Eagles won’t be enough to cost him a starting quarterback job next year, says the former and current NFL quarterback. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.
On Friday’s episode of “First Take,” Clarke was straightforward on two issues. First, Purdy got the starting nod after going undefeated at least through the NFL title game (and maybe after that!). “There is no question,” Clark said. “…no matter what happens on Sunday, next year Brock Purdy is the starting quarterback, without competition.”
More Stories
The Atlanta Falcons hire Ryan Nelsen as Defensive Coordinator
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
Sean Payton denies a report that there were concerns about the ownership of an unnamed Broncos member