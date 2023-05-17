Esha Gupta is a classy lesson in how to make her red carpet debut

Esha Gupta on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

This year’s Cannes Film Festival opened with a bang — actress Esha Gupta, the star of the film Gardens 2, debuted on the world’s most glamorous red carpet. Isha, who is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film – Jane du Barry, which is the comeback movie of Johnny Depp. Isha walked the red carpet in a white floaty gown with a thigh-high slit. The Nicolas Jebran dress is highlighted with an OTT collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.

After logging in in Cannes, Esha posted these photos:

Earlier, the actress posted this video and said, “I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as part of the Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude to the Indian government and FICCI for providing me with this opportunity on the world stage. India is now on The world stage in the world of cinema and I am honored to represent my country to show the world its unique voice and perspective on the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet in Cannes is nothing but a dream come true.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand Forums Among the stars at this year’s film festival are Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar. Creator Dolly Singh and reality TV star Sakshi Pradhan will also attend. And also Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.