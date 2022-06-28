Ernst & Young will pay a $100 million fine after auditors cheated on ethics exams

Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest audit firms, agreed to pay a $100 million fine after US securities regulators discovered that some of its auditors had cheated on ethics tests – and that the company had not done enough to stop the practice.

The penalty is the largest ever by the Securities and Exchange Commission against an audit firm. An administrative civil order filed by regulators said Ernst – also known as EY – misled investigators, withheld evidence and violated public accounting rules designed to preserve the integrity of the profession.

Grewal, the commission’s director of enforcement, in announcing the settlement on Tuesday, said, “It is simply outrageous that the professionals responsible for controlling customer fraud cheat their ethics exams of everything.”