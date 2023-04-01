Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City’s Premier League match against Liverpool due to injury

Reuters2 minutes to read

Erling Haaland has been a constant source of goals for Manchester City this season. AP Photo/David Cliff

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool with a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old has scored an extraordinary 42 goals in 37 games in all competitions this season, including eight in the previous two, but he picked up a thigh injury against Burnley on March 18.

City manager Pep Guardiola held his cards close to his chest on Friday, saying Haaland would be assessed after training, but Haaland did not appear to be involved.

Haaland withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break due to a thigh injury and missed their European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia.

“We’ll see,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

“The doctors and the player will decide if he feels fine. Life is a risk and sometimes you have to take it. He scores a lot of goals, he scores a lot and we are always a team that scores a lot of goals in a season. That’s what we try to do until the end of the season.”

City are still fighting to win three competitions before the end of the season and face matches in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup during a busy schedule in April.