It’s been nearly a month since Kyle Dubas came so close to acquiring Eric Carlson in the NHL draft that many people assumed the trade was actually going to happen.

Of course, when potential big deals become public knowledge, impatience quickly sets in. Reality may seem to be of little concern to news-hungry fans, especially those who understandably see Carlson’s trade as the make-or-break moment of the final years of the Sidney Crosby Penguins era.

Three-time Norris Trophy winner Carlson emerged as a surprise target for Dupas shortly after Dupas was hired as president of hockey operations in Pittsburgh. Dubas confirmed this earlier this month. In doing so, he did not deny his constant pursuit of Carlson.

As far as we know, Dubas did just that.

So, what is deactivation?

There could be a number of reasons for Carlson staying with the Sharks – perhaps the Sharks wanting to trade Carlson this summer or Carlson wanting to play for a specific suitor. It’s also close enough to August for hockey operations staff to take a vacation, which could delay the deal.

None of it indicates that Carlson’s hot stove has gone cold. But perhaps the situation will calm down, if only for a while, while parties on all sides determine their next steps.

This does not mean that phones cannot work. They were, and two weeks later, this is what we hear on the Carlson front.

• The Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes remain Carlson’s primary suitors. Each club has been given permission to speak with him directly, and the Penguins have had several people other than Dubas, including select players, speak with Carlsson in recent weeks. Based on those conversations, many people within the organization are confident that Carlson would prefer to be traded to the Penguins.

• Dubas identified Carlson as part of his original plan, which was discussed with Fenway Sports Group, during the interview process with Pittsburgh.

• Captain Sidney Crosby and senior defenseman Chris Letang have agreed to acquire Carlson. Letang will continue to be the Penguin’s No. 1 defender and work on the best pairing. He’s willing to change his role at the higher power playback unit so Carlson can play quarterback.

• Dubas and his crew are working on several scenarios to fit Carlson on the list and be compatible with the cap. One scenario involves a direct deal with the Sharks. Another includes including a third team with a cover space. There could also be a deal involving the purchase of a roster player – likely, but not necessarily, striker Mikael Granlund – to make the math work.

• Dubas expected to select striker Drew O’Connor for an arbitration session. The second buyout period stemming from O’Connor’s decision provided Dubas with a window of time to orchestrate a deal with the Sharks. (Read this story for an explanation of how the second acquisition period works.)

• Dubas was upfront about all the possibilities, including a possible trade, when meeting defenseman Jeff Petrie in Detroit in June. Understandably, Petrie, whose family lives in Michigan, isn’t as open to playing away as San Jose, which is one reason the Penguins sought a third-team inclusion in any Carlson deal. Petry has a modified no-trade clause in his contract, which means he has a list of 15 teams he can’t be traded to.

• The Sharks have taken an interest in Marcus Peterson as part of a deal with the Penguins. However, Dubas has so far resisted including Peterson in any shows. Head coach Mike Sullivan and his staff envision Peterson and free spot Ryan Graves as left defensive players in the top four next season.

• Dubas favors at least protecting the top five in any first-round draft pick(s) and is open to conditions, such as home ice advantage or winning a postseason series, to low-round pick(s) included in Karlsson’s potential deal.

• The Penguins act as if the Sharks will keep a percentage of Carlson’s profits ($11.5 million). The exact amount will depend on what other assets the Sharks receive from the Penguins and/or from a third club.

(Photo by Eric Carlson: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)