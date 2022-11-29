Eric Fleischmann, famous fitness trainer, dies at 53





CNN

–



Famous personal trainer Eric Fleischmann has passed away at the age of 53.

His family announced Sunday that the fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his Glendale, California home on Thanksgiving. A post has been posted on his verified Instagram page.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Eric Philipp Fleischmann passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alicia, son, parents and close friends/family were deeply saddened by this event,” the statement read.

The post remembered Fleischmann as someone who “touched so many lives for the better” and was “a beacon of light, hope and love”.

Fans were encouraged to celebrate his life by sending their “experiences, memories and tributes” to a dedicated email address.

“We hope to collect these contributions for Celebration of Life in the near term. The publication said that the date and time for this event will come soon.

“This loss is devastating, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” concluded the message, which was shared alongside a set of Fleischman’s photos.

No other details regarding his death have been released.

Fleischmann has made a name for himself by training a large number of famous clients. According to his website, these bands included Big Time Rush, Ethan Suplee, Kirstie Alley, Michelle Branch, and Max Martini.

Tributes poured in from fans and celebrities following news of his death. “90210” actor Matt Lanter wrote: “Crushing. Eric has made such an impact on my life and I don’t think he knew it. I’m just shocked.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “So sad. Reb Eric. I will miss you 🙌❤️.”

“Karate Kid” star Martin Kove shared a series of photos of the two of them together on Twitter, along with the caption: “RIP is my friend and my brother.”