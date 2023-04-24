April 24, 2023

Eric Braeden, Victor Newman on “Young and the Restless,” reveals his cancer diagnosis

(CNN) Eric Braeden, one of the most popular actors in daytime television, shares his diagnosis of cancer.

The 82-year-old actor, who for decades portrayed tycoon Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” recently opened up about his health. In a video on social media.

According to Braeden, he began noticing a prostate problem while recovering from a knee replacement.

“I hate to get so personal, but I think this might be good for some older guys who may or may not be listening to this,” he said. “This will happen to them.”

Bryden said his frequent urge to urinate sent him to the doctor, and he was given a catheter and a plan to perform a new bladder treatment.

But after the original catheter was removed, Bryden said he ended up at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles because he wasn’t able to urinate. According to Braeden, the doctor who treated him there told him that he had learned to speak English after moving to the US from Vietnam by watching the series and that the actor had cancer.

Bryden said the surgeon planned to remove the cancer and perform a UroLift procedure to relieve pressure on the urethra.

“Now some of you may know that one doesn’t really know this type of cancer until they get into it,” Bryden explained.

The star said he had both low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed. He is undergoing treatment that includes immunotherapy.

Braeden said he has already undergone some treatments.

“I’m really fine,” he said. “It’s not that bad.” “We hope it stays that way.”

