Eric Braeden, star of “The Young and the Restless,” announces his cancer diagnosis

Eric Braeden, the actor best known for his role as Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” was recently diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing treatment. Braeden announced the diagnosis in a video posted on Facebook Facebook Friday.

The 82-year-old actor said he was receiving immunotherapy for both low-grade and high-grade cancer cells found near his bladder. Doctors discovered the cells while treating symptoms of a prostate problem that began several months ago, when Brayden was recovering from knee replacement surgery, he explained.

“I hate to get so personal, but I think this might be useful to some of the older guys who may or may not be listening to this,” Bryden said.

He told fans who were watching that doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles were able to remove the cancer while performing UroLift surgery, which relieves pressure on the urethra.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



Subsequent biopsy results revealed some high-grade cancer cells located near the bladder, Bryden said, and added that he is currently undergoing immunotherapy. As he went on video Friday, Brayden had recently received the second of six scheduled immunotherapy treatments.

The Daytime actors and actresses pose for a photo on February 1, 2005, in Los Angeles. The group was on hand to help Eric Braeden (second from right), who plays Victor Newman on the CBS television series “The Young and the Restless,” celebrate his 25th birthday on the show. From left is Don Diamonte, Eileen Davidson, Melody by Thomas Scott, Brydan, and Jane Cooper. AP



The actor said he is still able to exercise and will continue to go to work filming “The Young and the Restless.” Braeden has starred as Victor on the CBS daytime series since 1980. The show is now in its 50th season.

“Now I’ve learned to listen to my body more, and not give it my best,” Braeden said. “So if you see me a little under the weather, yeah, I was, but I’ll lick this. This bastard won’t get me, I’ll get it.”

Bryden, who has filmed thousands of episodes of “The Young and the Restless” over his decades-long stint on the series, and who won a 1998 Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Dramatic Series, finished a Facebook video by thanking fans for it. support them.

“I’m still happy to be able to go to work. I’m enjoying it,” he said. “It distracts me, I love acting, I love knowing I have fun with people. I love your support — it means a lot.”

trending news



