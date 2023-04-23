Eric Braeden and Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless say he has cancer in an emotional video

You may not know the name Eric Braeden, but you definitely know Eric Braeden.

This is because Victor Newman, the character Braeden plays in “The Young and the Restless”, is perhaps the most famous character in the history of the daily soap opera.

Even people who don’t watch the series know who Victor Newman is, and for more than four decades he’s been a perennial wonder, a mainstay on screens and in the living rooms of men, women and especially grandmothers across the country.

Which is why the world was dumbfounded when Braiden, 82, took to social media on Friday with a video revealing that doctors had recently discovered cancer in his bladder. In the emotional video, Brayden said the problem started shortly after he had knee surgery. Soon after, he said, he started having prostate problems, and eventually that progressed to his inability to urinate.

Doctors eventually discovered the cancer, he said, and believe they removed it entirely. However, Bryden said, the doctors said they found some “high-grade” cancer cells, and he has since been undergoing immunotherapy to deal with them.

You can see the video here.

“This might be useful to some of the older guys who may or may not be listening to this,” Bryden said.

Braden said he will have immunotherapy once a week for six weeks. For Friday, he said he was injected twice into the treatment plan. He said the injection “wasn’t bad.”

“I’m a little under the weather,” he said, “but not by much.” “I work, but the short cut.

“I’ve learned to listen to my body more,” he said, “and not give it my all.” “So, if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been. But I’ll lick this. This bastard won’t take me. I’ll get it. Alright? And I’ll be at his best again soon. So, I’m still glad I’m able to go to Work. I get distracted. I love acting. I like knowing I’m having fun with people.”

This is when Braeden got emotional.

He told his fans, “I love your support.” “Means a lot, okay. So whenever you have someone in the family who is going through this, support them.”