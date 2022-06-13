Eric Bischoff hails WWE’s last match as one of the best in 20 years

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes had a 24 minute WWE “Hell in a Cell” match. Horrible torn pectoral muscle Inside Demonic Hell in the Cell Skeleton vs. Seth Rollins. Throughout the match, Rollins targeted his chest muscle, trying to inflict more and more damage on the already torn part of Rhodes’s body.

Several people have responded to this situation since then, with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee describing it as “One of the boldest shows he’s ever seen“While 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T still believes Fans will see Rhodes on WWE TV while he rehabs from injury. Former WCW president Eric Bischoff has become the latest person to praise Rhodes for fighting him through injury on the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast.

“I think despite his injury, the fact that Cody is out and out, I don’t know where this match is going to end up being absolutely great matches in the last 20 years at least, but it has to be there in my opinion,” Bischoff said. Whoever did what he did, even though he will be out for four to six months, no matter what, people are already expecting him to come back. There’s so much potential out there, it’s scary.”

WWE confirmed that Rhodes had successful surgery After being exposed to the knife on Thursday. The road to recovery from “The American Nightmare” has now begun, with the former AEW star joining AEW World Champion CM PunkBlackpool fight club Brian Danielsonthe elite Adam Cole The top stars are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Rhodes and Rollins have been squabbling since”WrestleMania 38″Dusty’s son triumphantly returns to WWE after six years. It looks like American Nightmare has been on a collision course with current undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, after defeating Rollins three times in a row and looking to become the first member of the Rhodes family to claim gold at the World Championships.

This dream, unfortunately, will have to wait four to six months at the earliest, or if WWE estimates are correct, 9 months, to become a reality.

