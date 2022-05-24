The Turkish president does not recognize and refuses to meet with neighboring Greek Prime Minister Krios Mykodakis. Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Micotakis of trying to prevent Turkey from buying F-16 fighter jets.











The conflict between the two countries escalated after the Turks wanted to prevent Finland and Sweden from being allowed into NATO. Both northern states have been accused of harboring Kurdish militants. Coincidentally, the Greeks were also accused of having similarities, and their 1980 record was described as a mistake. To this end, last week, the Greek Prime Minister opposed a joint sitting of the US Congress to lift the ban on the purchase of warplanes by the Turks. It was introduced by the United States in 2019 when the Turkish government took over the S-400 air defense system from the Russians.

“For me, the so-called mycotoxicity is no moreErdogan announced. Greece then stated only that it did not want to engage in a declaration war. (BBC)