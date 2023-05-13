Erdogan Inaugurates Mosque, Opposition Campaigns in Istanbul Hoping for Victory

You can see it on posters, election flags and people’s faces. You can hear Turks talking on the street drinking tea and cigarettes. It is to be felt in everything, in the muezzin’s voice, in his appearance, in the way passers-by avoid each other. There is great tension in Istanbul.

Turkey will hold an election on Sunday that could see the fall of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule after two decades. The stakes are high on both sides, and the president’s supporters see him as a kind of mystical, religious leader, many of whom say they would give their lives for him. However, according to the opposition, this is the last chance for Turkish democracy, and if they do not succeed now, the country will continue to be a total dictatorship. We went to an opposition and government party campaign event, which we present in pictures.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

Most opposition parties feel they have a chance to replace Erdogan for the first time in a long time. A generation grew up under his leadership, the country experienced enormous economic growth, but in return it started in the direction of autocracy. Despite this, the opposition hopes that Erdogan can be removed democratically, and they hope this will happen this Sunday.

We saw a campaign event for Ekrem İmamoğlu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, one of Istanbul’s wealthiest suburban districts. The district is generally inhabited by “white Turks” – a term that refers to wealthy, urban, secular and westernized people. Almost all are opposition voters, so the district is Budapest’s thirteenth district in Hungarian. Comparable to District.

A local resident who spoke to us said that since this is a suburban area, no election campaign events have taken place here before, so what is happening now clearly shows that the opposition parties living there are more active and confident than the previous elections.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

One thing to say about the Turkish election campaign is that everything is more professional than in Hungary. Although this is partly due to the size of the country, the attitudes of the people can also be seen to be quite different. Participants of the campaign event gathered on both sides of a wide street here, where protest songs blared from loudspeakers and thousands of people gathered shouted at the top of their lungs.

In the last days of the campaign, İmamoğlu (who is not a presidential candidate, but only a mayoral and vice presidential candidate) travels around Istanbul in a bus, traveling from one event to another. You can clearly see on his Facebook page that every few hours he logs in from a new location and his supporters are greeted with flags and signs everywhere.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

In Turkey, it is easy to determine the political view of women at first glance, because we do not see a woman wearing a veil at an opposition campaign event, but all but a few young people in the ruling party wear it. Women. Of course, both sides leave the other open, so opposition presidential candidate Kılıçdaroğlu’s wife also wears a headscarf, while the women in Erdogan’s campaign posters don’t.

İmamoğlu almost became the presidential candidate at the beginning of the campaign, but in the end, their party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won the nomination for himself. Nevertheless, the mayor campaigned with all his might, delivering a rousing speech to his supporters and shouting at the top of their lungs.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

At the event, the opposition celebrated that victory was already theirs, and when we asked the participants, they all said that these were the last days of Erdogan. A crowd of young people, including boys with hydrogenated hair and earrings and girls with rainbow-colored bags, looked determined and enthusiastic.

The Turkish opposition ran this campaign more professionally than the Hungarian opposition last year, and their chances look very good just days before the election. Since Erdogan’s most loyal voters have always been the rural, poor, religious, so-called “black Turks,” a campaign event in a major city paints a grim picture of this. Anatolian plateaus to report.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

On the other hand, we went to the inauguration of a newly built mosque in Istanbul, where Erdogan gave a speech, and the event naturally turned into a propaganda event. Erdoğan was born in Istanbul, started his career as an employee of the local public transport company, and has been active in politics since the 1980s in various party colors. In 1994 he became mayor of Istanbul, and in 1998 he was sentenced to prison for inciting religious hatred, which he served four months.

At the time, he was already popular in religious circles across the country, and after his previous party was banned in 2001, together with other Islamist politicians, he founded the Truth and Development Party (AKP), which won elections in 2002. . Erdogan was Prime Minister of Turkey between 2003 and 2014 and President of the Republic between 2014 and 2018. Since 2018, there has been a presidential system, so since then, like the president of the United States, he leads the government and at the same time performs the duties of the president of the republic.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

The grand mosque was built in Istanbul’s business district, where skyscrapers alternate. A member of the opposition who observed the event from outside and spoke to us also mentioned that the mosque will be empty after the opening ceremony.

In any case, there were a lot of people at the opening, and the several thousand square meter building was on the verge of being crowded. In accordance with Islamic traditions, only men were allowed to stay on the ground floor, with an upstairs wing on one side opened to women. We saw some women on the ground floor who were the wardrobe staff.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

The mosque was opened with a grand, traditional prayer. Most of the participants were men over the age of 50, but there were also plenty of young people. Most people wore traditional white hats and before praying, almost everyone made videos on their mobile phones, many made Facebook Lives. By the way, from the sermon related part, we only understood a Social media (social media) The phrase is used a lot, perhaps not in a positive tone.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

After the congregational prayer, half of the participants left, while the others lined up in front of a platform set up in the square in front of the mosque. Of course, men and women are separated (as in all of Erdogan’s campaign events), and representatives of both sexes are separated by a ring. That almost every woman wears a veil here says a lot about the religious-secular divide. The children, of course, stayed with the women, and security people handed out toys to the crowd.

After the prayer, Erdoğan, who had participated in it, came out of the mosque and stood in front of his disciples, and we waited for about an hour. The crowd chanted pro-government rhymes, but that was often said Allah is great! And an exclamation point. After the president appeared, almost everyone immediately took out their phones and started taking videos.

Erdogan looked very tired after a long campaign and gave a short and slow speech. His followers cheered him on with unceasing enthusiasm. After the speech, a crowd appeared on stage, as is Hungarian custom, and about eight of them simultaneously cut the blue ribbon marking the handover.

There was a very intense security check at that event, we had to go through the entrance gates and they didn’t want to let us journalists in first. In the end, our Turkish colleague managed to arrange the authorization, which was not written anywhere in advance. During the handover, a line of snipers watched from the rooftops of surrounding buildings, and Erdoğan was followed by a line of machine guns every step of the way off the stage.

Photo: János Bődey / Telex

