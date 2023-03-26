Erdogan calls for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Erdoğan “emphasized the importance Turkey attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts through negotiations” and “thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” according to the report. statement From the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered last July by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian grain exports to travel safely across the Black Sea.

Russia agreed to renew the agreement for another 60 days at the end of last week, but warned that any further extension would require the easing of Western sanctions, according to what he reported. Reuters.

While Turkey has largely maintained economic ties with Russia throughout its year-long war in Ukraine, Ankara last month ordered companies to stop transferring goods to Russia, which is being sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. bloomberg mentioned.

Erdogan’s call for a ceasefire and negotiations follows a similar call for an end to hostilities made by China and Belarus earlier this month. However, the two countries’ efforts have been questioned by the West, as both appear to be growing increasingly close to Russia.