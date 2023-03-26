March 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Erdogan calls for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Putin

Aygen 8 mins ago 2 min read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

Erdoğan “emphasized the importance Turkey attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflicts through negotiations” and “thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” according to the report. statement From the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered last July by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian grain exports to travel safely across the Black Sea.

Russia agreed to renew the agreement for another 60 days at the end of last week, but warned that any further extension would require the easing of Western sanctions, according to what he reported. Reuters.

While Turkey has largely maintained economic ties with Russia throughout its year-long war in Ukraine, Ankara last month ordered companies to stop transferring goods to Russia, which is being sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. bloomberg mentioned.

Erdogan’s call for a ceasefire and negotiations follows a similar call for an end to hostilities made by China and Belarus earlier this month. However, the two countries’ efforts have been questioned by the West, as both appear to be growing increasingly close to Russia.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All Rights Reserved. all rights are save. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See also  Why does the British pound continue to sink?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Israeli Defense Minister calls for stopping judicial reform

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

New Zealand informs China of its concerns about deadly aid to Russia

16 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ukraine War: Battle for Stability Bakhmut – Leader of Ukraine

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Random: Smash Bros. is unlikely to happen. Melee HD, according to former Nintendo employees

3 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Erdogan calls for an “immediate” end to the war in Ukraine during a call with Putin

8 mins ago Aygen
2 min read

Here’s what Putin said when he announced the deployment of tactical nukes to Belarus

7 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Deposit drain from small banks to JPM, WFC and C has slowed

7 hours ago Izer