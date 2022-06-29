ER, Dexter and Nash Bridges actress Marie Mara dies at 61

Marie Mara, an actress who appeared on TV shows like “Nash Bridges,” “Dexter” and “ER” in a career spanning more than 30 years, has died in upstate New York. She was 61 years old.

was death announced by New York State Police, who said that Ms. Mara’s body was found Sunday morning in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, New York, near the Canadian border, and that a preliminary investigation indicated that she drowned while swimming.

She lived in Cape Vincent.

Mrs. Mara was born on September 21, 1960 in Syracuse, New York, to Roger Mara, former director of special events for the New York State Fair, and Lucille Mara, an accountant. Her brother, Roger, who was a doll mover, told The San Francisco Examiner in 1996 that he and Mary were encouraged by their mother’s penchant for drama.