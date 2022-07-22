Epidemic status in three graphs

Public debate about “herd immunity” often treats it as an on-off switch: when the United States reaches herd immunity, the crisis is over; Until then, the country had had little or no immunity from Covid-19.

But this is not true.

Herd immunity is more like light dimmer. The more people develop immunity – whether from infection or from vaccination – the less easily the virus can spread.

Nearly 30 percent of Americans They are now infected with the virusAccording to Youyang Gu, a data scientist. (This includes many people who have never had a Covid test.) About 18 percent You’ve had at least one vaccination. There is some overlap between these two groups, which means that About 40 percent of Americans now have some protection from Covid.