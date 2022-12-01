December 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Epic’s RealityScan app, which turns real-world objects into 3D models, is now available on iOS

Ayhan 56 mins ago 2 min read
Epic's RealityScan app, which turns real-world objects into 3D models, is now available on iOS

Epic Games’ RealityScan app, which lets you scan real-world objects and turn them into 3D models for video games or other projects, is now official Available on iOS As a free download after an initial limited beta launch in April. The app can be a useful tool for recreating objects from the world around you without having to build them yourself from scratch.

To “scan” an object in the app, you take a bunch of photos of it from as many angles as you can. As you walk around and photograph the object, RealityScan helpfully displays every photo you’ve taken in augmented reality, as well as a heat map of where the object needs more coverage. You’ll also be able to preview the scan directly from the app to see how it will look before exporting it to it scoutchab, a platform for sharing 3D models. (Epic says that everyone who uploads a RealityScan scan to Sketchfab will get a free year Sketchfab Pro.) From Sketchfab, you can bring the model into apps like Epic’s Unreal Engine.

I messed around with the limited trial and the final app, and it’s very easy to use. My sweeps weren’t great, but I wouldn’t put a lot of stock into that; I’m using the iPhone 12 Mini, which doesn’t have the best camera, and I don’t think the lighting is ideal in my house for these scans.

For now, RealityScan is only available for iPhone and iPad, but Epic says an Android version is in the works for 2023.

The app is the latest in Epic’s growing suite of tools to help developers create 3D objects; The company’s impressive MetaHuman technology was recently used to create lifelike recreations of NBA star Luka Dončić, for example. More than half of its announced next-gen games are made on Unreal Engine, Epic said in November, and things like RealityScan and MetaHuman Creator can help those developers as they build new games.

See also  Apple MacBook Air M2 Storage Speed ​​Test: Yes, It's Slow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Over a hundred Steam Decks will be awarded by Valve during the Game Awards

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

These $200 Razer smart glasses are only $25 for Cyber ​​Monday

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Register Xbox Series S for just $220 now (for a limited time only)

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

9 min read

Life+Style: Pierre Grylls Meets Zelensky, They Talk Survival

33 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Snowflake inventory declines as Snowflake provides weak product revenue guidance

37 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Ye deal to buy Parler cancelled

38 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Webb telescope spies clouds under the haze of Saturn’s moon Titan

52 mins ago Izer