According to the index’s chief executive, it’s not a mass decision if five people are stopped.

Daniel Kiss, who reports on Ukraine two months after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, leaves the code and writes Media1. According to the newspaper, the war correspondent resigned as soon as he got home.

Tamás Gerencsér and Imre Neuzer left the index, as well as an employee from the economics and culture departments. The Media1 Index.hu Zrt. ‘S CEO Ákos contacted Starcz and asked them what was behind the mass layoffs.

Stark confirmed the departure for the paper, but said it was not considered a mass layoff, “because in a system of nearly a hundred people, it’s completely natural for team members to change”. According to the CEO, the departures were delayed by several weeks due to independent reasons.