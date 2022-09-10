September 10, 2022

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

The English Premier League matches have been postponed as a sign of respect after The death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving monarch in UK history passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now celebrate a 10-day national mourning in honor of the Queen and her 70-year reign.

Various sporting events across the UK have been postponed on Friday which will extend into this weekend, with all Premier League matches being postponed on Saturday, 10 September, Sunday, 11 September and Monday, 12 September, with the seventh game of the week. The 2022-23 season has been postponed.

All men’s and women’s football matches in England, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have also been postponed this weekend as a sign of respect.

Following a meeting on Friday between the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and several major UK sporting bodies, guidance was provided on the protocols established by Buckingham Palace as many factors related to the continuation of the sport were discussed.

Then the Premier League held a meeting with its clubs and issued the following statement confirming its plans.

The latest English Premier League news

Statement from the Premier League regarding postponements

In honor of her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round, including Monday night’s game, will be postponed.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and steadfast service to our country. As our longest-serving King, she has been an inspiration and left behind an incredible legacy after a lifetime of dedication. This is a very sad time not only for the nation but Also to the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we unite with all those in mourning her passing.”

More updates regarding Premier League matches during the mourning period will be provided in due course.

