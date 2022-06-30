Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, 2022

“It is a very great honor,” Boumera said. “It is a very great achievement.” “We did a test this morning as well. Rohit’s test came back positive. Then I was officially told I would be leading the side.”

Along with Rohit, India’s best running player in those four games, Bumrah was a great player, taking 18 wickets in seven bowling rounds for an average of 20.83. A year later, Bumrah has more experience and was also named India’s deputy captain in the previous Test series, at home in March against Sri Lanka. Bumrah said at the time that he would not be ashamed if he had the opportunity to lead India. It happened, perhaps sooner – and in somewhat unfortunate circumstances – than he had expected or wanted.