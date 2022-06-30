Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, 2022

Jasperet Bumrah He will lead India in Edgbaston Test against England starting on Friday after Rohit Sharma He tested positive for Covid-19 again. For Bumrah, this will be his first assignment as captain at any level of representative cricket as he has become the first fast player to lead India since then. Kapil Devwhose last match as captain for India was an ODI match against England in Mumbai in November 1987.
Bumrah will be India’s second captain in the Pataudi Cup, after which India leads 2-1 Virat Kohli He was in charge of the first four matches, before the last test was postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.
“It is a very great honor,” Boumera said. “It is a very great achievement.” “We did a test this morning as well. Rohit’s test came back positive. Then I was officially told I would be leading the side.”
Along with Rohit, India’s best running player in those four games, Bumrah was a great player, taking 18 wickets in seven bowling rounds for an average of 20.83. A year later, Bumrah has more experience and was also named India’s deputy captain in the previous Test series, at home in March against Sri Lanka. Bumrah said at the time that he would not be ashamed if he had the opportunity to lead India. It happened, perhaps sooner – and in somewhat unfortunate circumstances – than he had expected or wanted.
On Wednesday, India coach Rahul Dravid He indicated that India is ready to wait as late as possible before making a last call regarding Rohit’s availability. India’s hand was forced once Rohit tested positive again today.
Rohit’s absence will harm India in more ways than one. Other than his leadership, India also lost its best performance from the first four Tests, 368 times behind Joe Root’s 564 in the total score. Rohit, winner of the Man of the Match award Winning the Oval Test, he recorded his runs averaging 52.57 with a century and a half. Rahul [315 runs] He gave India strong opening podiums on most occasions as Rohit not only adapted well to the lockdown conditions but also played with the aim of scoring big goals.
Questions about Rohit’s participation in the match emerged as soon as he tested positive for Covid-19 on the second day of the Indian warm-up match in Leicester last week. After serving a five-day isolation period, Rohit retested positive twice on Wednesday and again Thursday morning, roughly 24 hours before testing.
India has experienced some instability with their leader recently. Since Kohli stepped down as Test Leader in January of this year, Rohit and Kuala Lumpur Rahul They were in line in shape, but both are unavailable – Rahul, due to a sports hernia performed this week. Along the way, Rishiba pant And the Hardik Pandya In white ball games too, all in the last month.
R Ashwin He also tested positive for Covid when the band was leaving from India, but he Join the party A few days later at Leicester after completing his solitary confinement, he played in the second innings of the Tour game, taking two wickets in 11 times.
With Rohit now unavailable, it remains to be seen who will open their doors to India. as a cap for a rohit, Mayank Agarwal was transported by plane earlier this week and is available to select for testing as it is not required to be quarantined on arrival according to the latest travel advice.
