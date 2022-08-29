August 29, 2022

Energy crisis in Ukraine, disputes over Russian visas, an unchanged front line – our war news on Monday

7,055 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section on Sunday, and 10,112 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine – the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Monday.

Of those admitted, the police issued 465 temporary residence permits valid for 30 days. They wrote that they should go to the competent office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents.

The ORFK reported that 545 people – including 170 children – fled the war in Ukraine and arrived in Budapest by train.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies, the report reads.

(MTI)

